Insider Selling: Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Director Sells 4,898 Shares of Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Director Emily S. Moore sold 4,898 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00.

SBSI traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.22. The company had a trading volume of 185,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,230. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $41.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.13.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 36,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 22,771 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

