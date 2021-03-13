Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) VP Sells 3,460 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PLXS opened at $90.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $91.19.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.12 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $33,294,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

