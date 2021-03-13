Insider Selling: ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Director Sells $2,798,245.45 in Stock

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,583.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ON opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $42.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.04.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.