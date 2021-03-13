Insider Selling: NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. Barclays raised NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,781,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $4,403,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 161,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

