Insider Selling: Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) COO Sells 16,881 Shares of Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 16,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $169,822.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,616.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 28,336 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $426,456.80.

On Thursday, January 28th, Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 16,713 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $201,224.52.

INO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.50. 6,757,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,078,428. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,242,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,050,000 after purchasing an additional 530,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,816,000 after buying an additional 932,725 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,383,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,243,000 after buying an additional 1,266,574 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $13,428,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after buying an additional 396,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on INO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

