Insider Selling: HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Sells $628,750.00 in Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $628,750.00.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $25.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $420.01 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.41 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%. Equities analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 694.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 199,880 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,047,000. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,596,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 117,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after buying an additional 116,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.