Insider Selling: Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Insider Sells 10,500 Shares of Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) insider Matthew Stanton sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $367,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,630.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Stanton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Generation Bio alerts:

On Thursday, January 14th, Matthew Stanton sold 5,630 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $183,200.20.

NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. Generation Bio Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GBIO shares. William Blair started coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Generation Bio by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,901,000 after purchasing an additional 665,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Generation Bio by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,086,000 after purchasing an additional 252,436 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,590,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,456,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.