Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Sells 265,740 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $36,015,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE DASH opened at $142.03 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $256.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $228,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DASH. Barclays began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.13.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

