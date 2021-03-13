Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CFO Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CFO Rajat Bahri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $5,562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,136,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,079,831.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rajat Bahri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Rajat Bahri sold 1,443,637 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $28,367,467.05.

WISH stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,165,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,913,253. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

WISH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $4,834,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,003,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,120,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

