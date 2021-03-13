Insider Selling: At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) CMO Sells 13,656 Shares of Stock

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 13,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $396,024.00.

Shares of HOME opened at $29.82 on Friday. At Home Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOME shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,411,000 after acquiring an additional 153,182 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,986 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,325,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,952,000 after acquiring an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 1,187,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,087,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,819,000 after acquiring an additional 286,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

