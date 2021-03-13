Insider Selling: At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) CMO Sells 13,656 Shares of Stock

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 13,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $396,024.00.
Shares of HOME opened at $29.82 on Friday. At Home Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOME shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.28.
At Home Group Company Profile
At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.
