Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Sells $2,349,760.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director David E. Goel sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $2,349,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $41.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 511.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 70,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $48,953,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 277,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after purchasing an additional 32,266 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $9,159,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

