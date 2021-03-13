Insider Selling: A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Gene C. Wulf sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $31,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,095.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $64.38 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $65.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average is $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.