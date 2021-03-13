Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) vs. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Head to Head Survey

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Inphi alerts:

Inphi has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intel has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

94.4% of Inphi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Intel shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Inphi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Intel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inphi and Intel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inphi -10.22% 15.33% 5.29% Intel 28.10% 29.44% 15.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inphi and Intel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inphi $365.64 million 22.44 -$72.91 million ($0.06) -2,547.33 Intel $71.97 billion 3.51 $21.05 billion $4.87 12.78

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than Inphi. Inphi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Inphi and Intel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inphi 0 6 7 0 2.54 Intel 11 14 15 0 2.10

Inphi currently has a consensus target price of $157.83, suggesting a potential upside of 3.27%. Intel has a consensus target price of $61.77, suggesting a potential downside of 0.77%. Given Inphi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inphi is more favorable than Intel.

Summary

Intel beats Inphi on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures. Its solutions provide a high-speed interface between analog and mixed signals, and digital information in high-performance systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, and data centers. The company also provides 25G to 600G high-speed analog and mixed semiconductor solutions for the communications market. Its products perform a range of functions, such as amplifying, encoding, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and retiming signals at speeds up to 400 Gbps. Inphi Corporation sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through a network of sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as TCom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Inphi Corporation in February 2001. Inphi Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products. The company also provides Internet of Things products, including high-performance compute solutions for targeted verticals and embedded applications; and computer vision and machine learning-based sensing, data analysis, localization, mapping, and driving policy technology. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and cloud service providers. Intel Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.