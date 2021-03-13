Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $118.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IOSP. TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

IOSP stock opened at $105.42 on Thursday. Innospec has a 1 year low of $56.71 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 70.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.49. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth about $1,265,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

