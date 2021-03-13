Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ INBX traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.51. 51,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,781. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.96. Inhibrx has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $50.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Inhibrx from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $440,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,709 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a multivalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcomas; and INBRX-105, an antagonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

