ING Groep NV Purchases 7,728 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 202.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,537 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 48,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $170.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $180.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.44.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

