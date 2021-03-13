ING Groep NV Purchases 5,715 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 84.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.50. 5,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,468. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $131.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.93.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.69.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

