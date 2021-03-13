ING Groep NV Purchases 16,588 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 282.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 81,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Shares of VTR stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.52. 13,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,959. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Insiders sold a total of 26,976 shares of company stock worth $1,331,224 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

