ING Groep NV Invests $654,000 in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter worth about $561,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in LKQ by 88.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 993,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,558,000 after purchasing an additional 465,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in LKQ by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 700,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $42.99 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $43.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

