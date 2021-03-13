ING Groep NV Increases Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 199.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,137 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQR opened at $71.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.42 and a 200-day moving average of $58.71. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQR. Truist upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

