ING Groep NV Has $948,000 Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 213.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,964 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Baker Hughes by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BKR opened at $24.37 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.91.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

