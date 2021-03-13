ING Groep NV Has $854,000 Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 199.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,041 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Alliant Energy by 1,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $51.12 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.59.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.403 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.70%.

LNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

