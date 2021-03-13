ING Groep NV Has $1.15 Million Holdings in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in shares of TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 137,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned about 0.05% of TC PipeLines worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TC PipeLines by 63.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,062,000 after buying an additional 502,548 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TC PipeLines by 7.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,175,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,268,000 after purchasing an additional 157,476 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TC PipeLines by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,527,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,076,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC PipeLines by 365.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 34,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of TC PipeLines by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors lowered TC PipeLines from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded TC PipeLines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of TC PipeLines in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of TCP stock remained flat at $$30.21 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.96. TC PipeLines, LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.69.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. TC PipeLines had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 71.68%. Equities research analysts expect that TC PipeLines, LP will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. TC PipeLines’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

About TC PipeLines

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

