ING Groep NV Grows Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 198.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $150.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.33.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

