ING Groep NV Grows Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 30.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 157,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after buying an additional 36,499 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 40.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 137.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $269,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $979,433.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,112 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $104.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.72. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

