ING Groep NV Grows Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 199.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,152 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,097 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 524.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 638,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,743,000 after purchasing an additional 535,940 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.24.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,918 shares of company stock worth $3,194,415 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $58.51 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $60.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

