ING Groep NV Buys 29,397 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 199.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,397 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of The AES by 1,729.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,461,295. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.15, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

