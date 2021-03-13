ING Groep NV Buys 24,405 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 325.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,405 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 119,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 122,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 30.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 199,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GIS stock opened at $58.56 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.