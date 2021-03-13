ING Groep NV Buys 15,318 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 199.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 6,866.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after buying an additional 18,690,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,380,000 after buying an additional 395,114 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,163,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 76.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,526,000 after buying an additional 348,630 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,784,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $96.59 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

