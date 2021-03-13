ING Groep NV Buys 11,598 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 195.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in WestRock were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in WestRock by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 37,882 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in WestRock by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,610,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in WestRock by 52.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 608,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,123,000 after buying an additional 209,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in WestRock by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WestRock stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average is $41.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

