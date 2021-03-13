ING Groep NV Acquires 37,063 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

ING Groep NV increased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 195.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,063 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grace Capital boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. MKM Partners lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $30.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

