ING Groep NV Acquires 13,577 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 200.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,577 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CERN. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Cerner by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.37.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $70.83 on Thursday. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.33 and a 200-day moving average of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Insiders bought a total of 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

