Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Holdings Raised by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,745,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865,400 shares during the quarter. Infosys comprises 7.6% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $80,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 1,210.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INFY. Investec lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

INFY traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.91. 7,452,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,935,994. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

