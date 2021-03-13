Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.79

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 7694 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

Several research analysts have commented on IRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,301,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,357,000 after purchasing an additional 915,397 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,150,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,317,000 after purchasing an additional 155,783 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,926,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 101,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,833,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after purchasing an additional 436,794 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

