Incent Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.69 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 42.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Incent has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent token can now be purchased for about $0.0366 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Incent has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.78 or 0.00453513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00061381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00050864 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00068312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00080790 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $317.58 or 0.00520377 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012102 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Incent Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

