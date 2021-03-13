Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:IMCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:IMCR) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IMCR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares stock remained flat at $$37.73 during mid-day trading on Monday. 76 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,093. Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $61.99.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

