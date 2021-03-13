Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Director Sells $678,031.22 in Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Director Eric Singer sold 67,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $678,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Eric Singer sold 100,000 shares of Immersion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $1,069,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $11.09 on Friday. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $333.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Immersion from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 1,197.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 505,956 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at $3,952,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,047,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Immersion by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 378,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 110,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at $665,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

