Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Iluka Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Iluka Resources alerts:

Iluka Resources stock traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 114. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53. Iluka Resources has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $64.95.

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, Mining Area C, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.