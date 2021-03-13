Idle (IDLE) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last week, Idle has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $13.68 million and $290,990.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle token can now be purchased for about $11.28 or 0.00018402 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $277.35 or 0.00452394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00061303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00050837 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00069017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00081504 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.15 or 0.00514065 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012190 BTC.

Idle Token Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,212,548 tokens. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

