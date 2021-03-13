Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Trading Up 7.9%

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) shares rose 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.41. Approximately 119,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 143,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INVE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Identiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

Get Identiv alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60. The company has a market cap of $207.23 million, a PE ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.56.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Identiv had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Identiv news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 15,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Identiv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 17,714 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Identiv by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 3.2% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 484,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Identiv during the third quarter valued at $1,967,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Identiv by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.