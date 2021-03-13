ICON 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $95.95 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. ICON has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $95.95 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICON has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for $1.84 or 0.00003074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 593,210,311 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation.

