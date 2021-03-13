ICHI Price Tops $8.11 on Major Exchanges (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $20.80 million and $272,514.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.11 or 0.00014305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $259.84 or 0.00458374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00062088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00048701 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00069098 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.26 or 0.00543785 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00077804 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000532 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,564,482 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

