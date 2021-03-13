ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $90.50

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.50 and last traded at $89.80, with a volume of 767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.16.

ICFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $434.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.56 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $682,496.59. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,282 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,491,000 after acquiring an additional 63,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

