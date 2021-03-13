ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ICF International were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ICF International by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ICF International in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ICF International by 526.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICFI. Truist lifted their price target on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $682,496.59. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

ICF International stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. ICF International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $90.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.11.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $434.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.56 million. Equities analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 13.49%.

ICF International Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

