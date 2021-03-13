IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Position Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $16,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 21,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IAC. Truist raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.63.

Shares of IAC opened at $240.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.35 and its 200-day moving average is $167.52. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.