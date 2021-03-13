Hyve One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.12 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Hyve token can now be bought for approximately $0.0992 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $1.12 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 73.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.45 or 0.00465177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00062565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00049545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00069308 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.79 or 0.00554057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00077819 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000542 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,122,826 tokens. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.