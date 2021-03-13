Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Position Increased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 114.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 13.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

H stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.30. 2,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,891. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

H has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Longbow Research lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.11.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $4,983,189.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,242.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 21,400 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $1,894,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 381,178 shares in the company, valued at $33,753,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,890 shares of company stock worth $7,282,996. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

