HUSD (HUSD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $966.97 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One HUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a market cap of $532.71 million and approximately $966.97 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00048379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.72 or 0.00642760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 114.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00064385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00025753 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00035236 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD (HUSD) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 532,766,998 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.