Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BOSS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.37 ($33.38).

ETR:BOSS opened at €33.06 ($38.89) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €30.05 and a 200-day moving average of €25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -16.24. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 52 week high of €36.96 ($43.48).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

