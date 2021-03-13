Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BOSS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.37 ($33.38).

ETR:BOSS opened at €33.06 ($38.89) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €30.05 and a 200-day moving average of €25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -16.24. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 52 week high of €36.96 ($43.48).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

