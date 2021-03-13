Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.31.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPP. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPP traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.00. 1,092,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,615. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.85. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 200.00, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. Equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

